The Devil’s Horsemen is the leading film-industry horse supplier in Europe. Owned by horsemasters Daniel and Camilla Naprous and their father Gerard, they provide horses, carriages, tack, riders and horsemasters to international films, television programs and for photoshoots. For half a century, The Devil’s Horsemen have worked with world renowned production companies, directors, producers and photographers, including Disney, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, HBO, Netflix, Fox Broadcasting and Working Title Films.

The Devil’s Horsemen stable over one hundred highly trained horses that have carried actors Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Michael Fassbender, Chris Pine, Christian Bale, Scarlett Johansson and Madonna among others on screen. The horses have also graced the pages of Vogue, Vanity Fair and W magazine as well as been featured in the famous Lloyds Bank advertisements.

With over 600 horse-drawn vehicles, the company has one of the largest carriage collections in the world. Their extensive catalogue of tack, saddlery, armour and horse dressings cover every period and genre in history.

The Devil’s Horsemen elite team of riders has worked together for decades. They perform live equestrian displays at shows across Europe. Together they have a wealth of expertise drawing on every equestrian discipline from carriage driving to show jumping, racing, eventing, classical dressage and trick riding. Their extensive experience on set allows them to blend these disciplines with filming requirements.



